SP Asset Management Has $4.17 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

SP Asset Management cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,042 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.46.

American Express stock traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.81. 75,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,085,274. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

