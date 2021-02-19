SJA Financial Advisory LLC Sells 134 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.1% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 200,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,133,559. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.98 and a 200-day moving average of $83.41. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

