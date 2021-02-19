SJA Financial Advisory LLC Has $4.23 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,950 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,902,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,572.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,502. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.12. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $94.42.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

