AGF Investments LLC Sells 2,338 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,868,000 after acquiring an additional 698,235 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,399,000 after acquiring an additional 228,327 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,607,000 after acquiring an additional 628,654 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 585.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,160,000 after acquiring an additional 736,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 392,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,395,000 after acquiring an additional 120,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $83,788,060.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,938,073.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,261 shares of company stock valued at $94,009,663 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

The Clorox stock opened at $189.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.45.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.