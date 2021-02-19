iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,864,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,536 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $267,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.16. 4,881,580 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average of $65.10. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

