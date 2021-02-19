Kendall Capital Management Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSX shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $90.02 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $97.54. The company has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

