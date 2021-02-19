Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 316.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,028 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 125.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FPE remained flat at $$20.31 on Friday. 3,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,850. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

