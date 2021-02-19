Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $48.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.05. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $51.88.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

UCTT has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 4,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $154,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,930 shares of company stock worth $1,726,014. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.