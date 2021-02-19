41,378 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Acquired by Coe Capital Management LLC

Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 41,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000. The Kroger accounts for approximately 1.4% of Coe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in The Kroger by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 29,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $210,812.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,321.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $1,010,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,509.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,967,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Kroger in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.46.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

