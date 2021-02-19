Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Treasurer Elaine Gangeri Sells 668 Shares of Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $28,056.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 26,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Elaine Gangeri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Elaine Gangeri sold 1,018 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $30,641.80.

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $44.91 on Friday. Anterix Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average of $36.73.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. Analysts predict that Anterix Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 66.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 371.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATEX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

