Brokerages Expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Will Post Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will post $2.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.23. Discover Financial Services reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,140%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $8.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.33 to $11.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $12.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on DFS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

DFS stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.87. 6,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,288. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $100.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 59,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,539,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

