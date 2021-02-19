InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.71. 667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of InterDigital in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InterDigital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

