Dana (NYSE:DAN) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of Dana stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $22.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.96. Dana has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $23.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -442.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $32,364.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $49,534.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dana by 54.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 71,292 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dana by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dana by 16.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dana in the third quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 122.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

