Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Barclays

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

NYSE SUN traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.42. 5,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,427. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average is $27.61. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.87.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Analysts predict that Sunoco will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

