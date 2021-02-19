OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Cut to “Neutral” at Sidoti

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of OneSpan stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.83. The company had a trading volume of 786 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,218. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 642.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. OneSpan has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 433,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $9,198,161.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,297,535 shares in the company, valued at $91,150,717.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 77.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in OneSpan by 110.7% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 33,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 17,620 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in OneSpan during the third quarter worth $250,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in OneSpan by 3.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in OneSpan by 7.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

