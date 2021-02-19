Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.26. 18,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MLCO shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.87.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

