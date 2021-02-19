Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 16.5% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,554,000 after purchasing an additional 417,686 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,492,000 after purchasing an additional 100,617 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 17.1% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,330,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,575,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,426,000 after purchasing an additional 34,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,424,000 after purchasing an additional 15,478 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

Global Payments stock opened at $193.72 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.13. The company has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,346.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $291,980. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

