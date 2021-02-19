CNO Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

CNO Financial Group has raised its dividend by 34.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. CNO Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CNO Financial Group to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

NYSE CNO opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 40,130 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $894,899.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,359.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 36,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $790,034.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,953.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,223 shares of company stock worth $2,294,869 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

