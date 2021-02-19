CNO Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.
CNO Financial Group has raised its dividend by 34.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. CNO Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CNO Financial Group to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.
NYSE CNO opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
In related news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 40,130 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $894,899.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,359.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 36,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $790,034.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,953.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,223 shares of company stock worth $2,294,869 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
CNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.
CNO Financial Group Company Profile
CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.
