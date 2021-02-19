Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 233 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,496 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $191.67 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.09. The company has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.29.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

