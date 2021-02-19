AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 7,568 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,898 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $42,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 5.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.17.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.11, for a total value of $149,034.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total value of $5,150,934.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,299 shares in the company, valued at $82,907,012.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 169,111 shares of company stock valued at $59,057,361 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNG opened at $423.62 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $134.85 and a one year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.40 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $392.69 and its 200-day moving average is $321.27.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

