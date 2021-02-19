Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Makes New Investment in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,037,079 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,952,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 0.33% of Lyft as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $58.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.39.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $196,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $15,474,819.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 864,121 shares of company stock worth $43,186,364. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

