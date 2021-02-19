Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,287 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. CWH Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 18,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP opened at $209.25 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $140.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

