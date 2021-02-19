Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Increased to $475.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Twilio from $365.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Twilio from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $436.83.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO stock opened at $443.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of -156.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $381.03 and its 200-day moving average is $310.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. Twilio has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $441.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total value of $18,007,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.72, for a total value of $1,030,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,362 shares of company stock worth $86,102,834 over the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $2,650,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 537.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.