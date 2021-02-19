Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 111 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $392.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $382.66 and a 200-day moving average of $357.50. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

