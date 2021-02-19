Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 33,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWK. Citigroup upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.36.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $70,197.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,058.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $168,438.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,546.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $171.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $195.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.27 and a 200 day moving average of $171.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

