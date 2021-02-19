Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 245 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fagan Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,080 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.6% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

Shares of V stock opened at $209.35 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.41. The company has a market cap of $408.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

