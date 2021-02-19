Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 1,054,106.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,657 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.1% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,302,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,054,000 after acquiring an additional 37,876 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 82.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,154,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,775,000 after acquiring an additional 973,467 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,810,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,320,000 after acquiring an additional 208,248 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,098,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,316,000 after acquiring an additional 37,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 879,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 18,231 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM opened at $47.04 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.05.

