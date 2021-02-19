Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.09-4.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.125-5.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.22 billion.

SYNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Syneos Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.14.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

NASDAQ:SYNH traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $75.28. 1,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,756. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $81.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.65. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.85.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,228,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $197,826,608.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $4,883,067.87. Insiders sold 3,315,453 shares of company stock worth $204,340,415 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.