Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) CFO Scott A. Hill Sells 6,142 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,831,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $113.86 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $119.02. The firm has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.96 and a 200-day moving average of $105.44.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 186,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 33,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 188,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

