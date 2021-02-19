XML Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after purchasing an additional 686,768 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,017,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after purchasing an additional 624,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,228,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,637,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $488.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $193.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $462.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

