10,172 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Purchased by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,172 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 5,555.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WYNN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $530,385.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,573 shares of company stock worth $848,627 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $119.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $137.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.09.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

