MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Up 5.3%

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) shot up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.17 and last traded at $46.80. 805,978 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 554,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.46.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HZO. Raymond James upped their price objective on MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist upped their price objective on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.11. The company has a market capitalization of $996.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 9,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $330,556.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 352,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,353,267.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,250 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in MarineMax by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

