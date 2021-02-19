Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Trading Up 6.4%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)’s share price was up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 6,422,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,989,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.
A number of analysts have recently commented on GERN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Geron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.71.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 9.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.50.
Geron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GERN)
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.
