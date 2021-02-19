Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Holdings Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 429,864 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 68,639 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SEA were worth $85,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,136,219 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,614,765,000 after buying an additional 1,016,198 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,426,768 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $379,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,409 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,142,572 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $330,065,000 after purchasing an additional 756,052 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,427,442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $284,132,000 after purchasing an additional 296,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029,654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $158,608,000 after purchasing an additional 211,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.58.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded up $4.92 on Friday, hitting $272.42. 15,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,602,756. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.43. Sea Limited has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.99 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

