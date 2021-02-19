Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.9% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $3,496,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,283,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $206.41. 16,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,404,959. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.98 and a 200 day moving average of $183.65. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

