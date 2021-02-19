Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,571 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 54,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 35,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KO opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

