Sei Investments Co. Has $149.58 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,056,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 168,257 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of NIKE worth $149,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 65,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,302,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in NIKE by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 327,934 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,393,000 after buying an additional 150,700 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $1,027,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,122,608. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $226.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.91, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

