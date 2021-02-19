TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

TEGNA has decreased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

TGNA opened at $17.88 on Friday. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Huber Research cut TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TEGNA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

