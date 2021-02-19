Sei Investments Co. Sells 178,909 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,806,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 178,909 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.9% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $341,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,259,000 after purchasing an additional 545,883 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,382 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,365,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,545,000 after purchasing an additional 177,327 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,548,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,276,000 after purchasing an additional 325,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,034,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $56.20. The stock had a trading volume of 42,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,286,298. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

