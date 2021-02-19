FansTime (FTI) Hits Market Cap of $1.16 Million

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 19th. FansTime has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $718,150.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FansTime has traded down 55.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FansTime alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00063738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $429.93 or 0.00808960 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00037666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00062904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00021133 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00042170 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.13 or 0.04811486 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FTI is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FTIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.