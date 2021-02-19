Royal Bank of Canada Increases Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Price Target to $58.00

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the software’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark raised Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $61.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.15 and a beta of 1.53. Altair Engineering has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $68.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $3,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 34,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $2,258,326.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 336,254 shares of company stock valued at $19,945,695. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

