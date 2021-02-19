BlockStamp (BST) Price Reaches $0.0956

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. During the last week, BlockStamp has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0956 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and $2.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BlockStamp alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007132 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001879 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008844 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000022 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 290.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 103.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,245,286 coins and its circulating supply is 26,702,320 coins. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockStamp is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algortihm. “

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlockStamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockStamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.