General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,003 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 25,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

General Electric stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $102.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

