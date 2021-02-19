Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 181 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.
In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of PM opened at $86.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.17.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.