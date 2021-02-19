Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $18,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Paychex by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Paychex by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Paychex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $91.28 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

