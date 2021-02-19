Railway Pension Investments Ltd Trims Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $23,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in KLA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in KLA by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in KLA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

KLAC stock opened at $325.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $342.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

