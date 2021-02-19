Old Point Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Old Point Financial has raised its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years.

OPOF opened at $19.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Old Point Financial has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $28.59.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

