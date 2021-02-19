Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $25.69 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Lululemon Athletica worth $25,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $336.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $345.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.95. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.45.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

