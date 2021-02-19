Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Shares Gap Up to $2,560.00

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,560 ($33.45), but opened at GBX 2,700 ($35.28). Best of the Best shares last traded at GBX 2,685 ($35.08), with a volume of 1,883 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,091.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,692.59. The company has a market cap of £251.91 million and a PE ratio of 30.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Best of the Best’s previous dividend of $20.00. Best of the Best’s payout ratio is currently 0.04%.

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

