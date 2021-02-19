Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Has $132.78 Million Stock Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,644,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595,598 shares during the quarter. frontdoor comprises approximately 2.4% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 3.09% of frontdoor worth $132,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in frontdoor by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 295,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in frontdoor by 240.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 28,534 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in frontdoor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $56.51 on Friday. frontdoor, inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

